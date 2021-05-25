US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,567 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

