US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,376,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,429 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

