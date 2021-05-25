US Bancorp DE Sells 922 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $38.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.