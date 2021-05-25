Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

