Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRNE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

