Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. 95,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,551,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

