Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $82.38. 5,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.