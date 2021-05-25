Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.87.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.