Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Decreased by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $173.05. 5,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,556. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $178.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

