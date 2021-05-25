Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.9% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

