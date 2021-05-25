Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,061. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.