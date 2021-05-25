Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

