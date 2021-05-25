Vanilla Network Market Cap Reaches $7.90 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $12.27 or 0.00032741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $54,493.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00056754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00353764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00182640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003851 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00834401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 828,593 coins and its circulating supply is 643,432 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.