Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.16

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $244,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

