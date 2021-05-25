VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

VBIV stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. As a group, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after buying an additional 681,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 55,556 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 191,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 124,818 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

