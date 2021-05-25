Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. 291,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

