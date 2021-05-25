Velas Price Hits $0.0937 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $199.12 million and $2.45 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001324 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

