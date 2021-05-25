VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VER. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of VER stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421,626 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

