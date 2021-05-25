Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -200.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.