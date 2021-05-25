Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 65,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,576,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

