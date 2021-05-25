VIBE (VIBE) Trading Down 23.3% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $292,490.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00018153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.00982883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.44 or 0.10151490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00086689 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

