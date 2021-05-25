Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 211,159 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 806.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,159 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,647,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock worth $1,722,360 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.