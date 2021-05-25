Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIG opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

