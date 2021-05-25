Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 4,913.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of TPI Composites worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in TPI Composites by 32.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

TPIC opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

