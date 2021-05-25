Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after buying an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

