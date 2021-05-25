Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,871 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of AGNC Investment worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

