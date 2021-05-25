Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,522 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of MSA Safety worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,633,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSA Safety by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $164,078,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,885 in the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety stock opened at $164.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.97 and a 200-day moving average of $156.65.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

