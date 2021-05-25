Vidya 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $1.04 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00067923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.81 or 0.00940740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.36 or 0.10032023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,785,487 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

