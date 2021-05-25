Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 104.43% from the company’s current price.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

VKTX stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $458.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 360,676 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

