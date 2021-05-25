Viridian Ria LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in The Boeing by 70,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 39,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.94. 459,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,204,346. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

