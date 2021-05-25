VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Stock Position Increased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 179,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 209,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,260 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.