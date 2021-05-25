Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 114,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

