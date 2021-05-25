Vitru (VTRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.74 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

