VMware (VMW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $162.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average is $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.84.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

