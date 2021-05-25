Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $231,095.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,852. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

VCRA stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

