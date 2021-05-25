Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

