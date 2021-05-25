Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,764. The company has a market capitalization of $154.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 258,834 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.