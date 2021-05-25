W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

WRB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

