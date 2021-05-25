Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $179.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $172.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $398.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

