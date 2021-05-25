Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

NYSE:WAT opened at $317.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.35 and a 200-day moving average of $270.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $320.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

