Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

NYSE:WSO opened at $285.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

