Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 43.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,765 shares of company stock worth $7,745,026. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

Shares of W stock opened at $313.66 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.51 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.26 and a 200-day moving average of $286.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

