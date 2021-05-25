WazirX Price Tops $1.49 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $437.60 million and $214.81 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00377921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00192343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003993 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.50 or 0.00833805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

