Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $493.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $310.16 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

