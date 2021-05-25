WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after buying an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,425. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

