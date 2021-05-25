WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.30.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

