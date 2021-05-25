Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Discovery (DISCA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA):

5/24/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

5/17/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

5/17/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. The analyst believes the media transaction reported last night makes sense for both AT&T (T) and Discovery. Discovery needs additional scale in terms of content and advertising spending to compete effectively in a direct-to-consumer world, and AT&T "potentially brings sufficient scale on both dimensions,"

5/7/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

5/6/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

5/4/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

4/28/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/27/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected sluggishness in the U.S. Networks’ advertising business. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. Notably, higher selling, general and administrative expenses hurt profitability in the reported quarter. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, Discovery’s fourth-quarter results reflected recovery in advertising sending, primarily in the international markets. The company witnessed strong viewing share growth in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. Additionally, its solid free cash flow generating ability boost investor confidence. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

4/13/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Discovery had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/29/2021 – Discovery had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

3/26/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 615,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,668,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $215,568.36. Insiders sold 658,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,871,231 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after buying an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

