Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northland Power (NPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northland Power (TSE: NPI) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$42.00.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25.

4/23/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.66. Northland Power Inc. has a twelve month low of C$29.60 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7438858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

