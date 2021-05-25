Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,715,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm bought 125,759 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,012,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.