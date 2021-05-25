West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,682. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average of $205.87.

